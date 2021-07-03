July 3 words

The things one thinks about in the middle of the night can seem of so little importance the next morning. And yet, during the night they are so dire and momentous.



It pretty much never fails that after a Friday zoom department meeting, i find myself awake half the night staring over work related matters, sometimes attached to negative emotions and other times just ordinary problem solving and planning. It doesn't matter whether the meeting was called to transact business or to be a "happy hour. "



The happy hour custom begun during the pandemic. We gather online once a week and share news and problems. I would not miss these gripping sessions for anything! I have had more contact with my colleagues than I ever had, pre-pandemic. I've gotten great ideas for various logistical issues, but I've also learned quite a bit more about them as people than I ever knew. We don't talk about personal matters, but it turns out you don't need to in order to learn a whole lot. Hmmmm. They probably know more about me, too, which is definitely a part of those insomniac middle of the night ruminations. What did I reveal?????

I'm going to do a month of unedited cell phone pics, with short words of the day piece composed on cell phone. Writing on the small screen was a trip...