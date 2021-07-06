Previous
Next
July 6 words by francoise
93 / 365

July 6 words

Like many,  I imagine,  I am a stress eater.  Lest I wallow off into confessional mode,  let me hasten to add that my only intention here is to laud the virtues of dessert when one is stressed.  Sweets taste good when you're happy.  And they taste good when you're stressed out.  If one serving doesn't relieve the tension,  well,  you can just eat a couple more servings.  That's pretty much guaranteed to work!  Either you'll have a belly ache that will drive out whatever the stress was causing,  or you'll be fabulously grounded, nice  and heavy and unable to think. I'm glad, though, that I didn't eat the last pastry so that there was one left to photograph.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Francoise

ace
@francoise
December 2020. Gonna take a short break. Be back in March 2021. November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I really like your writing style! You have a fabulous command of descriptive language.
I like your photo too! The best kind of donut for me. No fat and no calories!
July 7th, 2021  
*lynn ace
Looks soooo good! I agree with Katy about your writing style.
July 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise