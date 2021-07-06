July 6 words

Like many, I imagine, I am a stress eater. Lest I wallow off into confessional mode, let me hasten to add that my only intention here is to laud the virtues of dessert when one is stressed. Sweets taste good when you're happy. And they taste good when you're stressed out. If one serving doesn't relieve the tension, well, you can just eat a couple more servings. That's pretty much guaranteed to work! Either you'll have a belly ache that will drive out whatever the stress was causing, or you'll be fabulously grounded, nice and heavy and unable to think. I'm glad, though, that I didn't eat the last pastry so that there was one left to photograph.