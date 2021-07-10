July 10 words



I love nature. Truly. And I spend reasonable amounts of time out in nature, more than some people I suppose, even if a bit less than I used to before I got caught up in the insane workload of online teaching. And yet. My heart does not belong to the earth.

I am a woman who loves the indoors. I like arranging the furniture and sitting on man-made chairs and putting walls and screens between myself and the natural world. A screen porch is my idea of heaven: being inside a man-made enclosure while still being outside.

Now, when I lived in Switzerland, I found nature a good bit less invasive and hostile than it is here. So if I were living there the narration here might replace the screen porch with a balcony. And one of my favorite parts of living in Switzerland was the fact that walking in the wilderness could be punctuated by stops at man-made structures that offered chairs and coffee and tables. Here you get back to your car and you can drive somewhere with no view and bad coffee.



I love nature. At a reasonable distance.