July 10 words by francoise
97 / 365

I love nature.   Truly.   And I spend reasonable amounts of time out in nature, more than some people I suppose, even if a bit less than I used to before I got caught up in the insane workload of online teaching.  And yet.   My heart does not belong to the earth.  
I am a woman who loves the indoors.  I like arranging the furniture and sitting on man-made chairs and putting walls and screens between myself and the natural world.  A screen porch is my idea of heaven: being inside a man-made enclosure while still being outside.  
Now, when I lived in Switzerland,  I found nature a good bit less invasive and hostile than it is here.   So if I were living there the narration here might replace the screen porch with a balcony.   And one of my favorite parts of living in Switzerland was the fact that walking in the wilderness could be punctuated by stops at man-made structures that offered chairs and coffee and tables.  Here you get back to your car and you can drive somewhere with no view and bad coffee.

I love nature.  At a reasonable distance.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Francoise

ace
@francoise
December 2020. Gonna take a short break. Be back in March 2021. November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to...
Kathy ace
What a fun commentary. These fungi are so interesting. So very white and looking like little palm trees.
July 11th, 2021  
