Previous
Next
July 11 words by francoise
98 / 365

July 11 words

We are at the beach for a week.   With dogs.   With kids.  With the kids' dogs. J With the girlfriends.  With the girlfriend's kids.  Although I am having a grand time,  the most vacation aspect of the entire crazy enterprise is being away from work.   I am doing photos and this writing stuff on the cell phone this month specifically because I had determined not to bring a computer on this journey.   To tell the truth,  I was not overly fired up about the trip and,  though I am enjoying myself, an already looking forward to the peace of home.   Sitting on the beach getting fried in the sun is not really my idea of fun... on the other hand, though,  collecting stories from all of the miscellaneous adventures my family is having is DEFINITELY my cup of tea.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Francoise

ace
@francoise
December 2020. Gonna take a short break. Be back in March 2021. November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise