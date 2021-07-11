July 11 words

We are at the beach for a week. With dogs. With kids. With the kids' dogs. J With the girlfriends. With the girlfriend's kids. Although I am having a grand time, the most vacation aspect of the entire crazy enterprise is being away from work. I am doing photos and this writing stuff on the cell phone this month specifically because I had determined not to bring a computer on this journey. To tell the truth, I was not overly fired up about the trip and, though I am enjoying myself, an already looking forward to the peace of home. Sitting on the beach getting fried in the sun is not really my idea of fun... on the other hand, though, collecting stories from all of the miscellaneous adventures my family is having is DEFINITELY my cup of tea.