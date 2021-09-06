Sign up
147 / 365
revelation
Revelation may favor those who expect it and lay in wait for it, but even the rest of us receive moments of clarity and insight.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
2
1
Francoise
ace
@francoise
December 2020. Gonna take a short break. Be back in March 2021. November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to...
Album
365_March2021
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
6th September 2021 5:00pm
Tags
sacredseptember
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Super light, focus, dof...
September 7th, 2021
katy
ace
FAV Love the light, colors and composition! Great narrative!
September 7th, 2021
