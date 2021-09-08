Previous
Black by francoise
149 / 365

Black

"Death is part of life," says someone whose spirituality I admire very much. Whether this sentiment is meant to help acceptance of the fact that we lose our loved ones, to help acceptance of the fact that we ourselves will come to an end, or to inspire that gratitude for the preciousness of life that will end, that matters not.

Do you want to know "what I think happens after we die"? If I can't say. But I do know that if the readers of biblical promises are correct, whatever that eternal life is, it is not life as we know life to be, that sacred life we have right now. In this given life, life clings to its survival in spite of the fact that every life loses that fight. Each and every precious life, made infinitely more precious because of its brevity. Death is part of life.
Francoise

@francoise
