fluff

I suppose this picture could be brighter. It just seemed that at the higher settings, the detail in the fluff got lost. The idea of a dim picture is actually rather appealing at this particular moment since, though it's not quite my bedtime persay, I stayed working on the computer way past the usual time and am thus feeling rather bleary-eyed and desirous of dim lighting. And the idea of resting in a pile of fluff seems quite heavenly at the moment.





I love bedtime. I love that moment when one can say "I am done for the day," and lay one's bones on the pillow. Of course, like many in the modern world, the day's cares follow me into this sanctuary. So it is not a given that going to bed will lead a restful night. But I cling nevertheless to the concept that the day's race is over, that even if I'm awake, I have no obligations whatsoever. I read books. I do puzzles. If I'm lucky, I get some sleep. I was married to a man who objected to me having the light on while in bed. There are many reasons we are not married, many I don't even remember (by choice). But the reading light by the bed? That's sacred.