Photo 526
Feb01
For get-pushed challenge from Lisa Poland to try fruit in fizzy water ...
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Francoise
ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
2609
photos
102
followers
103
following
144% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
other
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
15th February 2020 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-394
Francoise
ace
@homeschoolmom
Gosh Lisa. I think I just figured out that maybe I was supposed to put the fruit into the fizzy water rather than pouring the fizzy water onto the fruit. I made quite a puddle in the kitchen. I'd have to buy more fizzy water to try again, but rather liked this picture anyway.
February 15th, 2020
