waterfall in a drop by francoise
Photo 530

waterfall in a drop

Yes, it's there, upside down. There seems to be some parts that are rightside up along the branch. This was taken for get-pushed challenge from Val Petersen to photograph a reflection in a drop, but I am a bit delayed in posting it.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Francoise

Photo Details

Francoise ace
@valpetersen Here is the drop picture from last week. I'm very sorry for the delay. The entire stay-at-home order situation has really thrown me somehow. Also, I kept thinking that I would do another one.
March 25th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Lovely!!
March 25th, 2020  
