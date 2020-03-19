Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 530
waterfall in a drop
Yes, it's there, upside down. There seems to be some parts that are rightside up along the branch. This was taken for get-pushed challenge from Val Petersen to photograph a reflection in a drop, but I am a bit delayed in posting it.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
2
1
Francoise
ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
2649
photos
103
followers
109
following
145% complete
View this month »
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
Latest from all albums
349
350
351
352
530
353
354
355
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
other
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
19th March 2020 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-399
Francoise
ace
@valpetersen
Here is the drop picture from last week. I'm very sorry for the delay. The entire stay-at-home order situation has really thrown me somehow. Also, I kept thinking that I would do another one.
March 25th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Lovely!!
March 25th, 2020
