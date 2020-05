False Wit

Just for fun. Haven't done an album cover for a while, but I find them completely relaxing..

Band: Xylia mendoncae (some kind of plant that is only found in Madagascar

Album: Humor is the only test of gravity, and gravity of humor; for a subject which will not bear raillery is suspicious, and a jest which will not bear serious examination is false wit.



Aristotle (384 BC - 322 BC)