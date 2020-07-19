Previous
life-changing key chain by francoise
life-changing key chain

For Chris Johnson's keychain kablooza. This key chain was a present from the institution where I teach. I had taught there 20 years. I was decidedly ungrateful. "Twenty years," I thought,"and all I get is this stupid keychain." After about a week, I had completely changed my mind since I slipped my driver's license and school id into the slot and now I ALWAYS have my driving license when I use my car keys. And no having to take purse if I don't want to take purse. It turned out to be a fabulous improvement in my key-challenged life, and I regret my earlier lack of gratitude.
