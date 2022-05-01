Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 645
The cup
yep, one of my favorite challenges
1st May 2022
1st May 22
2
1
Francoise
ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
3379
photos
104
followers
108
following
Tags
30-shots2022
JackieR
ace
Loved your cup's journey this month, fabulous skill in each photograph
May 1st, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Love your calendar, it was an interesting story you told!
May 1st, 2022
