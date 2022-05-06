Previous
Next
This is me! by francoise
Photo 646

This is me!

As an answer to the get pushed challenge from Richard Sayer @vignouse "how about an image that declares "This is me!" I've decided to go a bit tongue-in-cheek, partly just to meet the challenge in some way shape or form.

Here is a rationale for the "This is me!"
1. This pile my front stairs grows by the day.
2. I delight in scavenging.
3. I collect things for no reason whatsoever
4. I am fascinated by rocks and have dragged them home from all over the world.
5. I stay home more than I go anywhere (these rocks were found when I left my house on foot)
6. I'd rather make a pile of things than do pretty much anything
7. Every surface in my house is covered with rocks.
8. I aspire to groundedness.
9. I love metaphor of any sort
9. I have a tendency to false modesty
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Francoise

ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Francoise ace
@vignouse
May 7th, 2022  
Kathy ace
A metaphor for you? Looks like this pile of rocks checks off most of this list. A thoughtful and creative answer to the challenge.
May 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise