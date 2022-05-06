As an answer to the get pushed challenge from Richard Sayer @vignouse "how about an image that declares "This is me!" I've decided to go a bit tongue-in-cheek, partly just to meet the challenge in some way shape or form.
Here is a rationale for the "This is me!"
1. This pile my front stairs grows by the day.
2. I delight in scavenging.
3. I collect things for no reason whatsoever
4. I am fascinated by rocks and have dragged them home from all over the world.
5. I stay home more than I go anywhere (these rocks were found when I left my house on foot)
6. I'd rather make a pile of things than do pretty much anything
7. Every surface in my house is covered with rocks.
8. I aspire to groundedness.
9. I love metaphor of any sort
9. I have a tendency to false modesty