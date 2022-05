As an answer to the get pushed challenge from Richard Sayer @vignouse "how about an image that declares "This is me!" I've decided to go a bit tongue-in-cheek, partly just to meet the challenge in some way shape or form.Here is a rationale for the "This is me!"1. This pile my front stairs grows by the day.2. I delight in scavenging.3. I collect things for no reason whatsoever4. I am fascinated by rocks and have dragged them home from all over the world.5. I stay home more than I go anywhere (these rocks were found when I left my house on foot)6. I'd rather make a pile of things than do pretty much anything7. Every surface in my house is covered with rocks.8. I aspire to groundedness.9. I love metaphor of any sort9. I have a tendency to false modesty