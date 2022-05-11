Previous
hidden house by francoise
hidden house

not a serious entry I don't think, but I'm trying out the shooting and editing techniques used by Andrew Gray in the current artist's challenge.
Pretty fun!
Join in https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46544/artist-challenge-andrew-s-gray
Francoise

ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
katy ace
I think you have nailed his style. This is spectacular.
May 12th, 2022  
