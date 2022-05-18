Sign up
Photo 653
mist redone
downloaded the NIK collection; still can't quite figure out everything gray was doing, but I might rewatch the youtube video
18th May 2022
18th May 22
4
3
Francoise
ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
3401
photos
104
followers
107
following
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
16th May 2022 4:01pm
Tags
ac-gray
Corinne C
ace
A great effect in colors and silhouettes
May 19th, 2022
Corinne
ace
Great image
May 19th, 2022
katy
ace
I think you’ve mastered the skills perfectly
May 19th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Love this abstract look...neat colors too
May 19th, 2022
