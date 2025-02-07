Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 706
cracked iced fern 2/3
Delwynn Barnett challenged me to "try freezing something (flowers or leaves) and then take a photograph of it" The breaking of my ice chunk was unplanned
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Francoise
ace
@francoise
2025: Year 12 (!?!!) Just going to continue doing fun stuff. I'd like to complete a 100 strangers project over the course...
4150
photos
84
followers
105
following
193% complete
View this month »
701
702
703
704
705
706
707
708
Latest from all albums
402
705
403
404
706
707
405
708
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
other
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
8th February 2025 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-653
Francoise
ace
@dkbarnett
here's the second
February 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close