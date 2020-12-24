Previous
jewelry by franiafletes
jewelry

i chose this photo for the subject because i just like this photo for some weird reason i find it somewhat aesthetic. i get a calming feeling from this photo not sure why.
Frania Fletes

@franiafletes
