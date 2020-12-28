Previous
school supplies by franiafletes
4 / 365

school supplies

i chose this subject because there is many school supplies in this photo. i like the photo and the angle that it was taken in, i dislike the colours of the markers tho. i get an overwhelming feeling from this photo.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Frania Fletes

@franiafletes
