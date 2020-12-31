Previous
Next
books by franiafletes
7 / 365

books

i chose this subject for my photo because there is many books in this photo. i like this photo because my favourite books in it. i dislike the background because it looks unorganized. i get a book worm feeling from this photo.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Frania Fletes

@franiafletes
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise