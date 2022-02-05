Previous
Anticipation by frankandrew
Anticipation

Singing the national anthems at Murrayfield Stadium before kick off of the Scotland v England rugby international. Nerve-wracking game but Scotland closed the game out with a win. Phew!
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Frank

@frankandrew
