Loch Tulla sunset by frankandrew
Loch Tulla sunset

The last shot from my recent Glencoe trip. The sun setting over Loch Tulla, with the mountain Aonach Eagach in the background.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Frank

@frankandrew
amyK ace
Beautiful
February 23rd, 2022  
