A Murder of Crows by frankandrew
A Murder of Crows

The crows were particularly vocal this morning during our dog walk. Cawing and crying in their nests then taking off en masse to circle above the trees. I’ve always wondered why a collection of crows is called a murder.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Frank

@frankandrew
