The new club rooms by frankandrew
The new club rooms

Over the past few days our local camera club has been moving to a newly built suite in the local community association building. We have a computer suite and work room and a studio and lecture room available for us. Exciting!
Frank

Boxplayer ace
Definitely very exciting 😀
March 3rd, 2022  
Bill Davidson
Looks very familiar Frank!
March 3rd, 2022  
