Previous
Next
Golden daffodils by frankandrew
73 / 365

Golden daffodils

More fun with my macro lens. Multiple shots using a focussing rail and then focus stacking in photoshop.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Frank

@frankandrew
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Great image, Frank.
March 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise