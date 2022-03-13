Previous
Sunset before the storm by frankandrew
Sunset before the storm

East Sands beach at St Andrews. Minutes after I took this shot the heavens opened and it was a quick dash back to the car!
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Frank

@frankandrew
