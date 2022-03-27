Previous
St Monans windmill in the mist by frankandrew
89 / 365

St Monans windmill in the mist

Back in Fife after our holiday and walked the coastal path this morning with our friends. There was a heavy sea mist this morning which didn’t burn off until the afternoon.
The windmill at St Monans is now used as a Coastguard lookout station.
Frank

@frankandrew
