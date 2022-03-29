Previous
Dennis the Menace and Desperate Dan by frankandrew
Dennis the Menace and Desperate Dan

A mural of a couple of famous cartoon characters from the Beano comic. The mural is painted on the wall of the print works of DC Thomson, the publisher of the Beano, in Dundee.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Frank

@frankandrew
Bill Davidson
A big part of my early education, Frank.
March 29th, 2022  
