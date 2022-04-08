Previous
Mr Cool by frankandrew
Mr Cool

Another street shot from Edinburgh. Came across this guy on my travels. Not sure about his expression - inscrutable rock star maybe?
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Frank

@frankandrew
