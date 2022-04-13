Previous
Biker Grove by frankandrew
106 / 365

Biker Grove

Trying out more test shots with the new lens. This biker was enjoying himself on the forest tracks this morning.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Frank

@frankandrew
