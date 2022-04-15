Previous
Another day in the garden. by frankandrew
Another day in the garden.

Most of the veggies in. Lettuce, rocket, peas and beans, beetroot and celeriac into the raised beds. Chillies and aubergines in the greenhouse. Still to set down tomatoes and cucumbers.
