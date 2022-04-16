Previous
Ceres by frankandrew
109 / 365

Ceres

The village of Ceres is probably best known for Wemyss Ware Pottery, but the banks of the stream running through the village are full of wild garlic. Still a little while until fully in bloom, but the aroma is delicious.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Frank

@frankandrew
