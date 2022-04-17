Previous
Snake Head Fritillary and Grape Hyacinths by frankandrew
Snake Head Fritillary and Grape Hyacinths

Another day spent in the garden, taking advantage of a warm spring day. These are two of the more weirdly named plants in our garden.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Frank

@frankandrew
