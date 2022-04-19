Previous
Red Rhododendron by frankandrew
112 / 365

Red Rhododendron

This Rhododendron is very sensitive to cold and usually falls foul of Spring frosts, even if we wrap it in horticultural fleece. However, this year it has come to flower unscathed. It really brightens our garden.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Frank

@frankandrew
