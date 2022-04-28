Previous
Friend or foe? by frankandrew
121 / 365

Friend or foe?

Spotted this sunny fellow on our afternoon walk. Not so friendly when they appear in our garden!
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Frank

@frankandrew
