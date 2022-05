A Hippo?!

A hippo in Glenrothes. During the 1960s when a number of new towns were being built in Scotland, a group of artists were commissioned to create street art for the towns. The sculptor Stan Bonnar, father of actor Mark Bonnar, created a series of hippos that were installed in Glenrothes. There was a recent BBC documentary by Mark about his father and other artists work on the project. A fond and nostalgic look back on this era.