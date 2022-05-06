Previous
Mirror Man by frankandrew
129 / 365

Mirror Man

Another day of street photography in Edinburgh today. This guy reminded me of a well known comedian from the 1960s and 70s, Harry Worth. For those of a certain age, you may remember his famous doorway reflection gag.
6th May 2022

Frank

@frankandrew
