New kid on the block

Our niece has a new addition to the family - an Irish red setter puppy, Marshall (named after a character from Paw Patrol!). We took Cassie to meet her new wee ‘cousin’. After much ‘getting to know you’ sniffs they got on like a house on fire. Mind you, young Marshall was put in his place a few times with growls from Cassie when he got a bit too boisterous.