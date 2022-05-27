Previous
Rose by frankandrew
Rose

The roses in our garden are blooming beautifully this year. This one is "Dublin Bay".
Frank

Paul Alfsson
Blooming great Frank. Such a deep shade.
May 27th, 2022  
Mallory ace
Beautiful details!
May 27th, 2022  
