Pose by frankandrew
158 / 365

Pose

A beautiful sunny day in Edinburgh. Everyone enjoying the park, apart from the reluctant photographic model!
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Frank

@frankandrew
Boxplayer ace
Ah sweet, nice candid.
June 4th, 2022  
