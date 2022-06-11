Previous
Next
Scottish weather by frankandrew
165 / 365

Scottish weather

Heavy rainclouds, 40mph winds and bright sunshine. A typical day!
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Frank

@frankandrew
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Looks like a Scottish summer -:)
Great shot too.
June 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise