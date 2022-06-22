Previous
The dreaded Covid by frankandrew
The dreaded Covid

After two and a half years Covid free, I got a positive result this morning. Symptoms of tiredness, aching joints and headaches came on last night. Feeling rubbish today so no chance of a photo today.
22nd June 2022

Frank

@frankandrew
