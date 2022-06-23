Previous
Orange Lily by frankandrew
177 / 365

Orange Lily

Still feeling rubbish today and in isolation. Managed a slow walk around the garden. Our orange lily coming into flower. I love the vibrant colour.
23rd June 2022

Frank

@frankandrew
