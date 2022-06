Giant Gunnera

Feeling a bit more human today so managed a short walk with Cassie, making sure that I didn’t come into contact with any other walkers. It was a slow walk but nice to feel the breeze on my face.

I posted an image of these Gunnera plants earlier in the year when they were beginning to sprout. They are now at full size and are an amazing sight. I got Cassie to sit to give a sense of scale.