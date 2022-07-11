Sign up
195 / 365
Roots
I came across this gnarly old tree during a walk in the forest in Dunkeld. Reminds me of an Ent from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. I half expected it to lift up and walk away!
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
2
2
Boxplayer
ace
Absolutely fantastic, what an atmospheric scene.
July 12th, 2022
Barb
ace
Magical capture, and I agree...reminds me of an Ent!
July 12th, 2022
