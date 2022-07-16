Previous
Dovecot by frankandrew
Dovecot

We walked part of the Fife Coastal Path today. Beautiful weather and a sufficient breeze coming off the sea to keep us cool. This is an old dovecot on the path just outside of the village of St Monans.
