On Reflection by frankandrew
202 / 365

On Reflection

Out for a walk with Cassie early this morning to avoid the worst of the heat. I liked this image - if I look from a distance and squint my eyes it reminds me of a picture of Rorschach inkblot.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Frank

@frankandrew
Werner Remmele
it really is Rorschach...
July 18th, 2022  
