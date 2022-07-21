Previous
Next
Leaderfoot Viaduct by frankandrew
205 / 365

Leaderfoot Viaduct

Today we took a trip to Abbotsford, the historic home of the Scottish author Sir Walter Scott. On our return we stopped off at the Leaderfoot Viaduct, an unused railway viaduct spanning the River Leader. A very elegant structure.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Frank

@frankandrew
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise