The possibility of a treat by frankandrew
The possibility of a treat

My niece is staying with us for a few days with her two boys and her five month old red setter pup. Mayhem!

I tried to get a shot of him with Cassie, resulting in an even greater respect for pet photographers!
27th July 2022

