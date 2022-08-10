Previous
Little Froglet by frankandrew
225 / 365

Little Froglet

Hot this morning and not a breathe of wind.
I spotted this little guy hopping across a path, seeking out shade in the long grass at the path's edge.
Frank

@frankandrew
