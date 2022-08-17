Previous
Sunlit Trees by frankandrew
232 / 365

Sunlit Trees

We discovered a new forest walk this morning. Sunshine is back today, but thankfully not such high temperatures.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Frank

@frankandrew
